Multibit Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17.29 Million (MUBI)

Multibit (MUBI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Multibit token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Multibit has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Multibit has a total market capitalization of $100.35 million and $17.29 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Multibit Token Profile

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. Multibit’s official website is multibit.exchange. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge.

Multibit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.10668103 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $17,911,082.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

