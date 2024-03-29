Mizuho Begins Coverage on Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MAR. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $236.81.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $252.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $160.15 and a 1-year high of $256.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

In other news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

