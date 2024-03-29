Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

Shares of Hudson Global stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. Hudson Global has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $24.25. The company has a market cap of $49.77 million, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

About Hudson Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Global by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hudson Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. 47.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

