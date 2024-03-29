Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of Hudson Global stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. Hudson Global has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $24.25. The company has a market cap of $49.77 million, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
