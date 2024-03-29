StockNews.com Downgrades Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance
Shares of LIND stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $12.13.
Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.
