StockNews.com Downgrades Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $12.13.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,472,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,999,000 after purchasing an additional 995,293 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,695,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,608,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 694,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after buying an additional 293,265 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,120,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

