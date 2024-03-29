MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF) Insider Nikki Warburton Acquires 10,300 Shares

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF – Get Free Report) insider Nikki Warburton purchased 10,300 shares of MA Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.85 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,996.20 ($32,677.25).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 482.48.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. MA Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.95%.

MA Financial Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia. It operates through Asset Management, Lending & Technology, and Corporate Advisory and Equities segments. The Asset Management segment specializes in private credit, real estate, hospitality, unique operating assets and private equity, and venture capital; and manages traditional asset classes including equities, bonds, and cash for wholesale, retail, and institutional investors.

