LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Price Target Raised to C$0.70 at TD Securities

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$0.45 to C$0.70 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
LifeSpeak Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.54. LifeSpeak has a 1 year low of C$0.32 and a 1 year high of C$0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.72.
LifeSpeak Company Profile
