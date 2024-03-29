LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Price Target Raised to C$0.70 at TD Securities

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$0.45 to C$0.70 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

LifeSpeak Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.54. LifeSpeak has a 1 year low of C$0.32 and a 1 year high of C$0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.72.

LifeSpeak Company Profile

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources in Canada and the United States. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others under the Wellbeats and LIFT session brands; It also provides caregiver support services under the Torchlight brand name; and on-demand substance use support services under the ALAViDA brand.

