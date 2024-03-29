Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Shares Up 4.1%

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $8.13. 134,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,392,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 55.65% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 48.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,247,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,891,000 after buying an additional 2,365,203 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 318.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,045,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,882 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at $16,017,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 353.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

