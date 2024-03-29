K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

Shares of TSE KBL opened at C$35.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$34.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$375.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of C$26.98 and a 12-month high of C$35.70.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

