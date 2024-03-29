Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Shares Sold by Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June makes up about 3.5% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.70% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,778,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,009,000 after purchasing an additional 907,370 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 11.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 700,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after buying an additional 73,005 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 26.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 433,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,729,000 after buying an additional 89,394 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 7.6% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,864,000 after buying an additional 26,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 102,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of BATS PJUN opened at $34.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

