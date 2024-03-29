Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Monday.

Hookipa Pharma Trading Down 1.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hookipa Pharma

Shares of HOOK stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $694,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 117.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 50.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 18.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 26,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Featured Stories

