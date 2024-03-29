Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $235.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.53.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $192.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.84. Boeing has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. Analysts forecast that Boeing will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Boeing by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 563.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $896,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

