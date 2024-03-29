Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 2,848 Shares

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $25,859.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,447,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,299,295.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hagerty Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HGTY opened at $9.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hagerty in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the period. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

