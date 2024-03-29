Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) versus Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Critical Analysis

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) and Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs BDC 43.06% 15.05% 6.70% Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Goldman Sachs BDC and Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs BDC 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.13%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs BDC $454.91 million 3.61 $195.87 million $1.80 8.32 Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better. It invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Intermediate Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund was formed on September 18, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

