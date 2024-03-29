GenTrust LLC Has $171,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

GenTrust LLC cut its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,152 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICLN. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 182.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $13.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

