FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMOGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FRMO opened at $7.43 on Friday. FRMO has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18.

FRMO Corporation, through Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. The company provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors. FRMO Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is based in White Plains, New York.

