Francis Financial Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Francis Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 27.9% of Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $480.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $366.29 and a one year high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

