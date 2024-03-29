First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of -1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average is $32.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,563,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $945,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.
