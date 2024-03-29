Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of Enservco stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35. Enservco has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENSV. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enservco by 74.1% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35,170 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Enservco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Enservco by 220.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48,976 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

