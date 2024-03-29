Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,114 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $205.72 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $206.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.30 and its 200-day moving average is $186.34.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

