CyberConnect (CYBER) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $261.97 Million

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. CyberConnect has a total market capitalization of $261.97 million and $42.18 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberConnect token can now be purchased for $13.29 or 0.00019177 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

CyberConnect Token Profile

CyberConnect was first traded on August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,704,700 tokens. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @cyberconnecthq. The official message board for CyberConnect is www.linkedin.com/company/cyberconnecthq. CyberConnect’s official website is cyberconnect.me.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberConnect (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. CyberConnect has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 19,704,700 in circulation. The last known price of CyberConnect is 12.96017857 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $33,282,399.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyberconnect.me/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

