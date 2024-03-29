Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.7% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $444.01. 36,839,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,533,704. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.97. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $309.89 and a 12 month high of $449.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

