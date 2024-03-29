1,000 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE CAT traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $366.43. 2,028,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,563. The stock has a market cap of $183.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $325.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $367.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

