Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $298,069,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2,372.7% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 804,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,345,000 after purchasing an additional 771,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $444.01. 36,839,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,533,704. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $433.84 and a 200 day moving average of $399.66. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $309.89 and a 12 month high of $449.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

