CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 3,776,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 564.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 461,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 48,277 shares during the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

