Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Cathedral Energy Services in a research report issued on Thursday, March 28th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Cathedral Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Cathedral Energy Services’ FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CET. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$1.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Cathedral Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of CET opened at C$0.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$215.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.16. Cathedral Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.56 and a 12 month high of C$1.08.

About Cathedral Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.