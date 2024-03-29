Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Buys $5,550,450.75 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 189,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 32,755,466 shares in the company, valued at $958,097,380.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 199,664 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 333,916 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 495,739 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Performance

BRK-B opened at $420.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $400.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.86.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

