Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases 104 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 71,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after buying an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $162.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $163.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.42 and a 200-day moving average of $152.16. The firm has a market cap of $381.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.