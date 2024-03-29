AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,167 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AMI Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $162.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.01 and its 200 day moving average is $146.62.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

