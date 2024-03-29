AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,160 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Graham accounts for approximately 1.3% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. AMI Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Graham worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Graham by 27,384.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 219,901 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the first quarter worth approximately $24,767,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 89.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,418,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.99, for a total value of $396,422.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,989.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $766.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $722.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $659.94. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.10. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $551.36 and a fifty-two week high of $767.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $10.94 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

