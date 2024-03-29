AMI Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,297 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Joule Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $75.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $76.13.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
