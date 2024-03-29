iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,994,000 after purchasing an additional 101,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,579,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,635,000 after buying an additional 64,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,309,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,410,000 after buying an additional 57,503 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $123.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.27. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $123.43.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

