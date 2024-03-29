Austin Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Austin Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,227 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $12,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $63.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $63.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

