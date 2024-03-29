Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the February 29th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Allianz Stock Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $29.93 on Friday. Allianz has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $117.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.54 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. Research analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
