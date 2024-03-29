Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Short Interest Update

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the February 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.
Agile Group Stock Performance
AGPYY stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. Agile Group has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $12.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29.
About Agile Group
