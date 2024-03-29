Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Short Interest Update

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the February 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Agile Group Stock Performance

AGPYY stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. Agile Group has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $12.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29.

About Agile Group

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company develops and sells properties; provides property construction, ecological landscaping, and intelligent home and decoration services.

