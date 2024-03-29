Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 9,409 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,409 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Peoples Bank KS grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $74.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.24. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

