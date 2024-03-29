Access Financial Services Inc. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.87.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

