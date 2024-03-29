Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 51,402,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,996 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,357,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,502 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,368,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,614 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,466,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,290,000 after acquiring an additional 882,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,854,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SCHH opened at $20.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

