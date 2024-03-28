Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 142.5% from the February 29th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Price Performance

HLAL traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $48.46. 36,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,783. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.62. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a 52-week low of $37.91 and a 52-week high of $48.72. The company has a market cap of $227.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Dividend Announcement

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.0313 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

