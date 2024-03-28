Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Vor Biopharma

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 48.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the second quarter worth $86,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOR opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14. Vor Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.