Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.
VOR opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14. Vor Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $5.80.
Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.
