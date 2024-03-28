Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Safir Wealth Advisors LLC

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 10.5% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $344.75. 115,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,806. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $241.02 and a 52-week high of $348.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.84. The firm has a market cap of $112.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.