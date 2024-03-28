Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 219.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.77. 5,087,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,036,771. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.18.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

