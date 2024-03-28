Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alphabet by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,649,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703,425 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $33,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,655.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $33,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,655.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,378 shares of company stock worth $35,461,377. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,561,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,922,719. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

