The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,514 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.5% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $114.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $102.84.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.