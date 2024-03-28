Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 241.2% from the February 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Sylogist Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Sylogist stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,713. Sylogist has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

