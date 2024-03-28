Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 241.2% from the February 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Sylogist Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of Sylogist stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,713. Sylogist has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66.
About Sylogist
