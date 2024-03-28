Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $997.02 and last traded at $1,022.00. 1,637,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 10,917,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,023.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $865.23.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $820.17 and its 200 day moving average is $468.46. The stock has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,197,681. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.