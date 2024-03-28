Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,955 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.61. 3,177,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,524,960. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.19. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $103.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

