Barclays Trims SAP (NYSE:SAP) Target Price to $210.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $212.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAP. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an overweight rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.20.

Get SAP alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SAP

SAP Price Performance

SAP Increases Dividend

Shares of SAP opened at $186.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.25. SAP has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $199.29.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.3852 dividend. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

Institutional Trading of SAP

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at $389,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 54.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.