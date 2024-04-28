Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVP opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 8.28. Retractable Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Retractable Technologies stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Retractable Technologies worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

