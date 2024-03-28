Short Interest in Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Increases By 400.0%

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Greggs Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GGGSF opened at $31.20 on Thursday. Greggs has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19.

Greggs Company Profile

Featured Stories

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

