Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Lowered by Analyst

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FITB. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.30.

FITB stock opened at $36.74 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average of $30.68.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

